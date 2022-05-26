Advertisement

Morristown museum to host art festival

Morristown Gateway Museum Art Festival
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Morristown Gateway Museum is having its Spring Art Festival this weekend.

Museum board member Richard Bzura brought us up to speed. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday May 28, at the Red Barn Preserve in Morristown.

Several artists will be presenting their work, everything from basket weaving to woodcarving.

There will be demonstrations, a food vendor, silent auction, and live music. You can also enjoy the preserve’s three nature trails.

There’s no fee for admission.

Find out more at morristowngatewaymuseum.org.

