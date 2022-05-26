Morristown museum to host art festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Morristown Gateway Museum is having its Spring Art Festival this weekend.

Museum board member Richard Bzura brought us up to speed. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday May 28, at the Red Barn Preserve in Morristown.

Several artists will be presenting their work, everything from basket weaving to woodcarving.

There will be demonstrations, a food vendor, silent auction, and live music. You can also enjoy the preserve’s three nature trails.

There’s no fee for admission.

Find out more at morristowngatewaymuseum.org.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.