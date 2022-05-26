New VA clinic in Watertown promises new, better services

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New equipment, better access, and more services - the company taking over the Veterans Administration clinic in Watertown says veterans can look forward to many improvements.

The community-based outpatient clinic is scheduled for opening July 1. 1222 Arsenal Street is where the new facilities will be located. STG International of Virginia is taking over operations of the clinic. They held a town forum Thursday Morning to help answer any questions that veterans may have.

“They gave us a lot of answers to the types of care that we will receive, along with the layout of the facility. Which is helpful,” said Paul Smith, an Army veteran.

“We’ll have brand new radiology equipment. Brand new laboratory equipment, and of course all of the gynecology for women’s health equipment is all brand new. All the tables and everything. It’s like entering a brand new home,” said Dr. Frank Pearson, Director, Syracuse VA Center.

The clinic plans on providing greater access for women’s health and primary care. Additionally the new location will provide behavioral care, lab and testing facilities, and other specialized services.

