O’burg inmate charged in COVID scam

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A former inmate at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg appeared in federal court Thursday to answer charges he was part of a fraud scheme to get unemployment insurance benefits, including COVID-19 pandemic-related benefits.

Ivis Jorge, 44, allegedly directed a woman named Pamela Febo, 38, of New Jersey, to submit an unemployment application in his name starting in October, 2020, and then re-certify his eligibility for the next four months.

The state paid more than $27,000 in benefits, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jorge was ordered held in federal custody. Febo was ordered released.

Both defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, as well as other wire fraud counts. The charges carry a maximum term of 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.

