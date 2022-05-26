Advertisement

One dead after Lewis County accident

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man died Wednesday morning in a crash on Route 812 in the Town of New Bremen.

Killed was Michael Russell, 77.

Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies said a truck driven by Eric Horn, 46, of Remsen, stopped because of a downed power wire.

Horn had just started moving again when Russell, on a motorcycle, hit the rear of a cattle trailer Horn was towing. It happened a little after 10:30 AM.

Russell was helicoptered from the scene of the accident to SUNY Upstate, but was then rerouted to Lewis County General, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said 812 between Snell Road and Ridge Road was shut down for three hours.

The crash is under investigation.

