Advertisement

Papers: baseball bat beater said ‘I have to kill you’

Ryan Joanette
Ryan Joanette(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By Jeff Cole
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Accused baseball bat beater Ryan Joanette told his victim “I have to kill you.”

That’s according to court papers obtained by 7 News Thursday.

Joanette, 35, is accused of taking a baseball bat to the woman he was in a relationship with.

It happened Wednesday morning.

The court documents say the woman involved tried to use her cell phone to call for help, but Joanette took the phone. The court documents also say when the woman went outside, he grabbed her hair and dragged her back inside as she was trying to yell for help.

City police say they were called to 217 Spring Street shortly before 9 a.m. The victim was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of what police describe as serious physical injuries.

Police say the victim was struck several times on the head and arms.

Joanette was found and taken into custody later in the morning and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He’s in jail with no bail set.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Lewis County accident
Ryan Joanette
Man accused of beating victim with baseball bat
Watertown police are looking for a man -- shown here in a surveillance photo -- who might have...
Police ask for help in drug store theft
Bad Apple Garage
New restaurant offers side of sarcasm with food
Homeowner Jeff Scott and Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper examine a suspicious object Scott...
Well, it COULD have been a cannonball ...

Latest News

State police stopping by South Jefferson high school, after a school shooting in Texas this...
Police: checks more important than ever, after Texas shooting
wwny Judge ‘disappointed’ over Watertown’s second courtroom progress
O’burg inmate charged in COVID scam
South Jefferson Central School logo.
South Jeff narrows list of superintendent candidates
Morristown Gateway Museum Arts Festival
Morristown museum to host art festival