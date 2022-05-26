Papers: baseball bat beater said ‘I have to kill you’

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Accused baseball bat beater Ryan Joanette told his victim “I have to kill you.”

That’s according to court papers obtained by 7 News Thursday.

Joanette, 35, is accused of taking a baseball bat to the woman he was in a relationship with.

It happened Wednesday morning.

The court documents say the woman involved tried to use her cell phone to call for help, but Joanette took the phone. The court documents also say when the woman went outside, he grabbed her hair and dragged her back inside as she was trying to yell for help.

City police say they were called to 217 Spring Street shortly before 9 a.m. The victim was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of what police describe as serious physical injuries.

Police say the victim was struck several times on the head and arms.

Joanette was found and taken into custody later in the morning and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He’s in jail with no bail set.

