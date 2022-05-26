Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of Massena (WWNY)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis J. LaCourse, 87, of East Hatfield Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 25, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Phyllis was born November 16, 1934 in Fort Covington, the daughter of the late Carl and Genevieve (Finnegan) Brockway. She attended and graduated from school in Fort Covington. On November 27, 1952, she married Julian LaCourse at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Covington. He predeceased her on March 20, 2019.

Phyllis worked for a time in the cafeteria at St. Joseph’s School before starting at Trinity Catholic School, where she worked for over 35 years until her retirement. She was an active communicant at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Peter’s Parish. Throughout her life, she volunteered for many community organizations and greatly enjoyed reading, crocheting, and cooking. Of all her enjoyments and hobbies, her greatest love was the time she was able to be with her grandchildren at any of their events and activities.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Kathleen and Tim Ahlfeld of Massena; Lisa Barry of Massena; and Michael and Natalie LaCourse of Cocoa Beach, Florida; her beloved grandchildren, Jessica McKellar of Summerville, South Carolina; Nicholas and Karen Ahlfeld of Hannawa Falls; Samantha Ahlfeld of Ballston Lake, New York; Gavin LaCourse of Cocoa Beach, Florida; Mackenzie LaCourse of St. Petersburg, Florida; and Alexander Barry of Massena; her great granddaughter, Charlotte Ahlfeld of Hannawa Falls; her sisters, Linda and Arnie Sauther of Malone and Doris and Dick Lazarchuck of Massena; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis is also survived by her “angels,” Michelle, Betty, Cissy, and Candy who provided exceptional love and care to her so she could stay in her home.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Phyllis was sadly predeceased by her son, Mark LaCourse; and her sisters, Virginia Naughton and Helen Gorman.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on August 8, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Jack Downs, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory AIM at Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Memories may be shared, or condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.