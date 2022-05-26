Police: checks more important than ever, after Texas shooting

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Local police are continuing to make their presence known in north country schools, after this week’s mass killing at a Texas elementary school.

New York State trooper Paul Riordan was at South Jefferson High School Thursday morning, making his daily rounds of school districts, popping in at random.

“If there is an sro (School Resource Officer, a police officer assigned to a school) working, they meet with the sro at the school, kinda do a couple laps around the hallway to see if there are incidents or problems that need to be addressed,” Riordan said.

Captain Robert Simpson oversees this section of Troop D.

He says school checks have been in place for several years but understands they may be more important right now, after almost two dozen students and staff were gunned down in their Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Simpson says troopers aren’t the only one’s doing school checks. They are sometimes also done by the county sheriff’s office and local police, making sure every student feels safe at school.

“We try to do them at random so there aren‘t two patrol cars there at the same time, so if there is, say, one at 10 o’clock in the morning, the trooper will come at a later time,” he said.

Simpson says he understands if some parents are wary of sending their kids to school right now, but he wants the public to know that student safety is and will always be their number one priority

“The schools have safety measures in place, most of the doors are locked, everybody has to go through one main entrance at the school. We are out there, we are going to stop as we have in the past and going to continue to do that,” he said.

Simpson also notes in an age of cell phones, always on internet, social media and 24 hour news, video of violent events is easily accessible.

He advises parents to make sure they know what their kids are watching.

