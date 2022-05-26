Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of Richville (WWNY)

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Randolph Carl Youngs, 89 of River Road, Richville, NY, passed away at his home, after a long illness. He was best known to his friends and family as Bud and to the farming community as R. Carl or just Carl.

He was born on July 5th, 1932 in Rossie, NY, the son of the late Randolph Churchill and Beulah Hilton Reynolds Youngs. A previous marriage to Memory LaBarge ended in divorce. He married Lila Rumbaugh on November 10th, 1979 at Clare Porters home in Gouverneur. Their children were the attendants.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Lila Rumbaugh Youngs, daughters, Julie and her husband Rick Harra of Chaumont, Sandra Jenkins and her partner Thad Rosemyer of Massena, sons, Andy Youngs and his partner Michael Chin of Annadale VA, Russell and his wife Gloria Gard Youngs of Mishawaka IN, grandchildren Mark and his wife Jennifer Shippee of Richville, Matt and his wife Kaitlyn Harra of Philadelphia, Richard Harra, Nathan Harra, both of Chaumont, Megan and her wife Amy Mashaw of Gouverneur, David and his wife Angellee Jenkins of Fine, Robert Jenkins and life partner Michaela Shippee of Antwerp, James Jenkins and partner Lexi Klock of Fowler, Ross Youngs of Mishawaka, IN, great grand children Jacob, Mitchell, Lillanna, Maylea, Weston, Saige, Bryer, Annalee, and Harvey, four sisters Alice and her husband Douglas Weldon of Gouverneur, Joan Kinney of Saratoga Springs, Lona and her husband Leo Rastley of Rossie, Wanda and her husband John Bailey of Oriskany, brothers Lynn and his wife Norma Youngs of Rossie, NY, Wiley and his wife Rosemary Youngs of Akron, OH, a brother-in-law Ivan and his wife Dorthy Rumbaugh of Richmand MA, also numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brother and sister in laws, Clifford and Keitha Youngs, Bruce and Donna Youngs, Wallace and Carole Reynolds, Hugh and Ardis Reynolds, a brother-in-law Ivan Kinney, and an infant grandson Gregory C. Youngs.

Randolph was a member of the Richville United Church, the Richville Historical Association, Macomb and Rossie Historical Associations. As a dairy farmer he also served on the Board of Gouverneur COOP, as well as Marble City COOP. He obtained his certification as an artificial inseminator. He loved his life as a farmer, his family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved traveling by train, plane, or automobile, from ocean to ocean and his favorite western states. He was always an observer of farm country where ever he went and seemed to meet a fellow farmer whatever his traveling mode. Family visits, reunions, and his annual July birthday parties were the joy of his life.

At Randolph’s request there will be no funeral services. However, his grandchildren will host the annual July party on July second for family to celebrate his life and to be present at the burial at Rossie River Side Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Richville Free Library, Richville Volunteer Fire Department, or the United Church of Richville. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.

