Reward offered in ‘suspicious’ Felts Mills fire

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Bura wants to know why her business burned.

And she’s offering a reward.

This week, state police confirmed the April 15 fire at Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters is suspicious, and they’re investigating.

Joanne was in business for 26 years, and the shop became even more special to her three and a half years ago, when her husband died.

It became a place where people would feel welcome, she said.

“It’s small, it’s a small business. They (soldiers) enjoy coming, especially coming down from down south. It’s a small shop, it’s more personal.”

She said a week before the fire, someone broke into the shop.

“They took everything off the porch the Wednesday before that. And I think that was a trial run,” she said.

The reward is $1,500, if it leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.