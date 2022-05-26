Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Generous young ladies, a surprise visitor & many more pets!

In this edition of Pics of the Week, we wrap up National Pet Month, take a look at a surprise visitor caught on camera, and meet some generous young ladies.

(WWNY) - You’re never too young to start charity work. Eleven-year-old Nora was out collecting hygiene donations for the Victims Assistance Center and 6-year-old Cadence Lynne Willis asked for SPCA donations in place of birthday gifts.

Also serving their community is the Jefferson County Dairy Ambassador Team. They were recently pinned, and you can see them at the Dairyland Parade on June 3.

This week Zoo New York released butterflies into their butterfly house for the summer. Now you can go visit them and learn more about the pretty pollinators.

Now onto an unexpected guest. Michael Smith was minding his own business in his garage when a deer burst in, had a look around, and spun back out. She should know it’s common courtesy to call before stopping by someone’s house.

Now for our National Pet Month pics. Thanks to the nearly 500 of you who submitted shots of your furry friends.

The theme seems to be “is this pet confused?”

There’s Mars, who thinks he’s a marigold, and Comet, who thinks he’s an egg.

Marshmallow is in some type of froggy-induced trance.

Duke the dog has always liked hanging out in the dryer.

And Atlas the golden retriever is apparently known for making “derpy” faces.

Miles the cat proves that couch potatoes aren’t just people. He likes watching TV and letting it all hang out.

Here are some friends of the week: Finn the puppy and a fawn in the grass, Venus and Diamond, Noelle and Mia, Scout and Sadie, Timber and Bandit, and Hatchet and Turbo hugging as they hunker down for a nap.

Honorable mention pets include Toska the Belgian Malinois who has a fish, Kyle Motocross the mini-Aussie mix, and Tucker, looking cheeky for a treat.

Thank you to everyone who sent in their pet photos. They definitely made us smile and we hope you did, too.

