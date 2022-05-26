Smullen may seek north country’s state senate seat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State assemblyman Robert Smullen may seek the new 49th state senate seat, representing much of the north country.

If he does, Smullen - who now represents the 118th assembly district - will compete with current 116th state assemblyman Mark Walczyk, who has already declared for the seat.

Both men are Republicans. They would face off in a primary vote August 23. No Democrat has filed petitions to run in the 49th.

“I have dedicated my entire life to the service and protection of others. At this time I am strongly considering seeking the nomination for the open 49th Senate District and will be making a decision in the coming days,” Smullen told 7 News in an email.

The new 49th state senate district takes in Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton Counties and portions of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer Counties.

As state assemblyman, Walczyk already represents much of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

Smullen represents Fulton, Hamilton and parts of Herkimer, Oneida and St. Lawrence counties.

Smullen was first elected to the assembly in 2018. He served 24 years in the Marine Corps, retiring in 2015 with the rank of colonel. Smullen served three tours of duty in Afghanistan.

North country businessman Matt Doheny was contemplating a run for the north country’s state senate seat, but bowed out over the weekend, when the district’s boundaries changed.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.