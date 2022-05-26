South Jeff narrows list of superintendent candidates

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - And then there were three.

The South Jefferson School District announced Thursday it has narrowed its list of candidates for school superintendent to three.

They are:

- Christina Chamberlain, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction, Indian River Central

- Jennifer Gaffney-Goodnough, the current superintendent at Sackets Harbor Central School

- Ray Kilmer, Executive Principal, Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District

In a press release, the district’s Board of Education said it had received 14 resumes, interviewed some of the people who applied, and ended up with the three finalists.

Members of the community can meet each candidate at interview sessions set for 6, 7 and 8 PM on June 13. The sessions will be held in the high school auditorium.

Everyone who participates is invited to give the board written comments on each candidate.

The new superintendent will replace Scott Slater, who became superintendent in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.