Troopers helping troops get $20,000 donation

Check for $20,000 for 'Troopers helping troops,' presented Thursday in Clayton.
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton is helping New York State troopers help the troops.

Hotel President David Hart presented at $20,000 dollar check Thursday to the North Country Troopers Assisting Troops (NCTAT). The group hopes to raise awareness for Fort Drum troops who were wounded or injured while on duty.

The hotel has partnered with the group since 2015.

“We were looking for a charitable cause that was engrained into the community up here in the north country,” Hart said.

“What we do is, we support 10th Mountain Divison, active and reserve units out of central and northern New York that are assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, with recreational activities,” said Jim Cole, from the Board of Directors of NCTAT.

The proceeds for the check came from The hotel’s annual February ‘Fire and Ice’ event.

