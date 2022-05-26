William Nichol Sloan, 87, of Hannawa Falls (WWNY)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mr. William Nichol Sloan, age 87 of Hannawa Falls, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 24th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. There will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 31st from 1-3pm and 4-7pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Armande “Mandy” Sloan of 65 years; his two sons William (Tracey) and Todd (Dawn); his three daughters Lynne (Jay) Matthews, Suzanne (Robert) Davis and Carol Sloan; son in-law Sean McCourt; brother Dr. Richard and Betty Sloan of Sudbury, Ont; sister in-law Louise Sloan of Penetang, Ont.; several grandchildren Cameron, Lindsay, Alec, Emily, Alyssa, Erica, Jason, Cody, Ross, Raechel, Kyle, Kalie, Jack, Claire and Will; great grandchildren Harper, Cordelia, Cambria, Hailey, Armande (Ari), and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was predeceased by a daughter Kathryn A. McCourt; grandson Joseph William Davis; brothers John Sloan and MacGregor Sloan. Mr. William Nichol Sloan was born on June 9, 1934 in Cornwall, Ontario to the late William B. Sloan and Dorothy J. Nichol. He attended Cornwall schools. He then attended Saint Lawrence University for 4 years. While there he was a 3 time All American goalie for the Skating Saints. He held multiple NCAA records including Most Career Wins (65) which stood for thirteen years until it was broken by Ken Dryden and Most Consecutive Shut Out Minutes (201) which stood for thirty-eight years along with numerous Saint’s records. After graduating, he attended the University of Illinois receiving a Masters of Mathematics. He then received a Masters of Administration from St. Lawrence University and then attended the University of Ottawa for 3 years.

Bill became a United States citizen in 1963. On August 4, 1956 he was married to Armande “Mandy” Claudette Lalonde. Together they were longtime members of St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam. He started his career teaching mathematics as Potsdam High School where he coached the Varsity Hockey team. For over 35 years, the name Bill Sloan has been synonymous with SUNY Potsdam. When he first arrived at the college, his role was that of a mathematics professor, and after serving in a number of other positions, he concluded his career as he had begun – teaching mathematics. Beginning in 1959, Bill spent six years as a member of the mathematics department before becoming Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs, Director of Personnel and Vice President for Administration. He retired from that position in 1990, but he then returned to teach mathematics once again. He did so with the same grace and excellence with which he performed each of his various duties in the past. He was instrumental in the startup of women’s hockey at SUNY Potsdam which he also coached.

Bill loved sports playing both hockey and baseball as a youth. He was inducted into the Cornwall Hall of Fame for hockey in 1972 and the St. Lawrence Athletic Hall of Fame in 1985. Bill served his community over the years serving as the Chairman of the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Potsdam Nursing Home, a member of the Board of Directors of the Potsdam Youth Commission, member of the Board of Directors of St. Lawrence County Hospital Association and Chairman of St. Lawrence National (Community) Bank where he rang the bell at the NY Stock Exchange. He was involved with Potsdam Junior Hockey, Rotary Club, and the Potsdam Country Club.

In his free time, he loved spending time with his wife Mandy, his family and friends, watching his grandchildren play sports and enjoyed golfing. those who wish to celebrate Bill’s memory may make a gift to the William Sloan Internship Endowment, c/o Potsdam College Foundation, 44 Pierrepont Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the Alzheimer’s Association.

