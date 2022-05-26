With Memorial Day near, Fort Drum honors the fallen

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - As we near Memorial Day, the 10th Mountain Division honored fallen soldiers Thursday, in a ceremony on Fort Drum.

10th Mountain Division Command Sergeant Major Mario Terenas took part in placing a wreath.

“It’s not really a day of celebration. it’s more of a day of remembrance, but in a way we do celebrate their lives, we celebrate their commitment to our country and to the division,” he said.

Wreaths were placed on plaques of fallen soldiers from different Drum operations.

Active and retired soldiers took a moment to pay their respects. Some say Memorial Day brings back memories.

“When only 10 percent of our population has ever served to defend this great country of ours, this is the least we could do,” said Janice Gravely, Commander of American Legion Post 789 in Carthage.

“And one of the nice things of this is, I was actually here for Operation Joint Forge, as a soldier, as a commander.”

Terenas says for decades Memorial Day only honored those fallen in specific wars, but now it honors all fallen soldiers.

He says they will never be forgotten.

“Never forget - the reason we can do it is because of the sacrifice of those before us paid to allow us to have this awesome division,” he said.

