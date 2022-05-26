Advertisement

WLT Presents Little Shop of Horrors

June 2-4 at the Dulles State Office Building Auditorium
June 2-4
June 2-4(Watertown Lyric Theater)
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

In their return to live theater since the start of the pandemic, Watertown Lyric Theater presents Little Shop of Horrors, a charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy based on the 1960 horror comedy film by Roger Corman.  One of the longest-running Off-Broadway productions, as well as a Hollywood musical film, this camp classic features music from composer Alan Menken, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast).

Nerdy Skid Row flower shop worker Seymour Krelbourn would do anything to gain the attention of the love of his life, co-worker Audrey.  When Seymour discovers a mysterious plant, his fortunes change for the better in both interesting and unconventional ways – but at what cost?  With a rock-and-roll, doo wop and Motown-influenced score, Little Shop of Horrors is a cautionary tale of what could happen when you “feed the plants.”

Performances are Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4 at 7:00 pm at the newly renovated Dulles State Office Building Auditorium.

317 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601

General admission tickets are $15, Students, Seniors and Military $12, $10 for Children under 12.  Please be advised that some content may be disturbing for younger audiences.

For more information, email info@watertownlyrictheater.org or check out our website at www.watertownlyrictheater.org

