Another fire at Felts Mills sewing shop one month after “suspicious” fire

Emergency crews were called to the location where Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters used to stand until the original fire on April 15th.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews were called to the location where Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters used to stand until the original fire on April 15th.

Flames were clearly visible Thursday night in what appeared to be the cleared rubble left behind from the burned down building.

The call came in around 9:30 Thursday night.

Joanne Bura, the owner of Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters was in business for 26 years, and the shop became even more special to her three and a half years ago, when her husband died.

The initial fire on April 15th was deemed suspicious by State Police. They’re still investigating.

Bura said someone broke into the shop a week before the fire. She’s offering a $1,500 reward if it leads to an arrest.

