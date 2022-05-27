Athlete of the Week: Jonah Shearer

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a baseball player from Beaver River who was exceptional on the mound this season. This king of the hill earns this week’s title.

Jonah Shearer, a talented pitcher and shortstop, is finishing up his second season as a varsity player at Beaver River and his third overall.

He played varsity baseball in Colorado before coming to Beaver Falls.

Jonah was a member of the 2021 Class C-2 Sectional Championship Team, going 9-0 with one save on the mound. This season, he sported a 7-0 record with a 0.73 ERA. He will be playing for the Watertown Rapids this summer before heading to SUNY Oswego in the fall.

Jonah is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 27, 2022.

