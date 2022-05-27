Advertisement

Boil-water advisory lifted in Ogdensburg

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials have given the all-clear on a boil-water advisory for a section of Proctor Avenue.

The advisory affected the street’s 100, 200, 300, and 400 blocks. It was lifted early Friday afternoon.

The measure was taken when a faulty valve was replaced, which left little or no pressure. Low pressure increases the chance that untreated water and microbes can enter the system.

