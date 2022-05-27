Boil-water advisory lifted in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials have given the all-clear on a boil-water advisory for a section of Proctor Avenue.

The advisory affected the street’s 100, 200, 300, and 400 blocks. It was lifted early Friday afternoon.

The measure was taken when a faulty valve was replaced, which left little or no pressure. Low pressure increases the chance that untreated water and microbes can enter the system.

