Carthage Farmer’s Market kicks off it’s season on Memorial Day Weekend

The Carthage Farmer's Market is back this year with new hours, new vendors, and live music.
The Carthage Farmer’s Market is back this year with new hours, new vendors, and live music.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Farmer’s Market is back this year with new hours, new vendors, and live music.

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the season for the market which runs through the second week of October. The Farmer’s Market is open on Friday’s and this year will be open from 1 - 6 PM. A change that vendors say will be highly beneficial for business.

“The more variety of people and culture you have, the more different vendors you’ll have, and then the more people you’ll bring in. It’s really neat, and switching this year from 1 to 6 is going to be great. We’re going to catch the afterschool crowd, we’re going to catch the after work crowd. I think it’s a good fit this year,” said Benjamin Fouse.

Along with fresh produce, baked goods, and crafts all created in the North Country, patrons of the market can catch live music performing throughout the season.

