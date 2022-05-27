Carthage trap shooting team wraps up season

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central trap shooting team held its annual awards get-together this past Sunday at the Carthage Rod & Gun Club.

From modest beginnings, the sport has grown at the high school level locally and throughout the state.

Carthage has seen an increase in participation each year.

One of the best shooters in the state is Declan McFall. He also shoots every Thursday night in the Northern Tier Trap League.

And it isn’t just a boys’ sport. The girls enjoy competing in trap shooting.

It’s a sport that will continue to grow.

