Advertisement

Carthage trap shooting team wraps up season

Carthage trap shooting team
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central trap shooting team held its annual awards get-together this past Sunday at the Carthage Rod & Gun Club.

From modest beginnings, the sport has grown at the high school level locally and throughout the state.

Carthage has seen an increase in participation each year.

One of the best shooters in the state is Declan McFall. He also shoots every Thursday night in the Northern Tier Trap League.

And it isn’t just a boys’ sport. The girls enjoy competing in trap shooting.

It’s a sport that will continue to grow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Joanette
Man accused of beating victim with baseball bat
One dead after Lewis County accident
South Jefferson Central School logo.
South Jeff narrows list of superintendent candidates
Ryan Joanette
Papers: baseball bat beater said ‘I have to kill you’
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
Massive effort mounted to rescue stranded kayaker

Latest News

Norwood-Norfolk and Madrid-Waddington battled it out Thursday for the Section X Class C...
Highlights & score: plenty of sectional action
Highlights & scores: plenty of sectional action
Carthage trap shooting team
The Indian River girls' lacrosse team may be having its best season ever.
Lady Warriors laxers are on the rise