Claude F. Sprowls, 80, of Pitcairn and formerly of Lisbon

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Claude F. Sprowls, age 80, of Pitcairn and formerly of Lisbon, passed away on May 24, 2022 at his home.

As per his wishes, there will be no formal funeral service, but there will be a Celebration of Life held later in the summer. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.