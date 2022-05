WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Duane A. Clookey are sadden to report his passing away on May 25th 2022 at Upstate Memorial Hospital. Duane was 67 years old. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 28 Clinton Street Waddington, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

