Frederick J. Henderson, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Frederick J. Henderson, died at home Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Fred was born June 20, 1942 in Potsdam, NY. He was the eldest son of the late John W. and Pauline Berkman Henderson.

Fred graduated from Potsdam High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1965, also serving in the U.S. Army reserve from 1975 to 1993, retiring in 1993 with 23 years of military service. Fred was a member of the West Potsdam Fire Dept, where he held many offices including the office of Chief in 1983. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Potsdam, NY.

He is survived by his wife of forty-three years Bonnie L. Corse Henderson; daughter Jo Michelle Blackburn of Catawba, North Carolina; daughter-in-law Janet Henderson of Flagstaff, AZ; step-daughter Amanda Corse and her partner Carl Morrow of Morrisonville, NY; step-son Michael Corse and his wife Maria of Pierrepont, NY; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Gary (Jenny) Henderson of Maryland; David (Patricia) Henderson of Chaumont, NY; Richard (Bonnie) Henderson of South Dakota; his sister Barbara (David) Bauman of South Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Fred was predeceased by his son James Henderson, brothers Danny Henderson and Bruce Henderson and sisters Carol Sherwin and Brenda Henderson.

Fred was an avid hunter, trapper, outdoorsman, cabinet and furniture maker. He was a member of the Sylvan Falls Hunting Club, where he served on the board of directors for six years. He was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 43 in West Potsdam, NY. He was an avid collector of Bolens tractors and a member of the St. Lawrence County Power and Equipment Museum.

Fred was employed at SUNY Potsdam from July 12, 1973 to August 2002 as a Journeyman Pipe Fitter. He retired in August 2002 after 29 years. After retirement, Fred enjoyed producing maple syrup and keeping honey bees.

Family and friends can visit the Henderson home, 2211 County Route 35, on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 1 to 4pm to remember and celebrate Fred.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

