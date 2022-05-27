General Brown superintendent leaving for new job

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Case, the Superintendent of the General Brown School District, is leaving.

In a message to the General Brown community, Case wrote she has been appointed Superintendent of Schools at the Spencer - Van Etten Central School District, and starts August 1.

Case wrote she is “thankful for the opportunity to serve the General Brown children and community.”

Case wrote she is “proud of the accomplishments we made together” especially “as we faced the most challenging times in education through the pandemic.”

General Brown’s Board of Education will decide the next steps for the district, she wrote.

