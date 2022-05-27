Highlights & score: plenty of sectional action

(WWNY) - Postseason play continued in both Section III and Section X Thursday.

In Section III Class B baseball quarterfinals, it was South Jefferson hosting Cazenovia.

Top three: South Jeff is on top 3-1 when Jack Byrnes scores on the wild pitch, cutting the Spartans’ lead to 3-2.

Still in the third it’s Jacob Grevelding with the sacrifice fly to right field. Jack Donlin tags and scores from third. It’s 3-all.

Cazenovia goes on to beat South Jeff by a final score of 7-3.

Belleville Henderson hosted Brookfield in a Section 3 Class D baseball quarterfinal.

Top one: Bryce Smith singles through the hole into left field. Spencer Warner scores and Brookfield is on top 1-0.

Still in the first, Tyler Marshall grounds out to short, plating another run to put Brookfield up 2-0.

Brookfield goes on to beat Belleville Henderson 2-1.

Salmon River and Canton met in the Section X class B baseball championship.

David Zuhlsdorf snags the comeback for the out at first.

Then it’s Scott Ahlfeld throwing out the runner at third.

Nate Romano, running away from the infield, makes the over-the-shoulder catch.

Luke Miller cranks a shot into the left field corner. Salmon River is up 4-2.

Salmon River beats Canton 5-3 to win the Class B title.

Norwood-Norfolk met Madrid-Waddington for the Class C title.

Matt Richards singles to center, cutting the Jacket’s lead to 4-1.

Andrew Favreau grounds to short, but the scoop at first base is missed at first, plating 2 runs.

Riley Bond drops a single down the right field line. Flyers grab the lead 6-4.

Richards fields the grounder for the final out.

Norwood-Norfolk beats Madrid-Waddington 6-4 to win the Class C title.

South Jeff hosted Skaneateles in a Section III Class B softball quarterfinal from Adams.

South Jeff starter Emma Schafer had a strong outing, striking out 12 on the day.

Top seven: Tied at 1, Skaneateles takes the lead when Ayla Pascal hits a shot to centerfield that goes over the center fielder’s head and it’s off to the races -- a 2-run homerun for Pascal. Now it’s 3-1 Skaneateles.

Skaneateles goes on to beat South Jeff by a final score of 3-1.

For the Section X Class C softball championship, it was St. Lawrence Central vs. Norwood Norfolk.

Grace Lalonde advances to second on an errant throw.

Hannah Agens goes shopping at the gap for an RBI double. The Larries are up 3-2.

The Flyers’ Sophia Lauzon hits the ball to right. Hannah Henry comes up throwing and cuts the runner down.

K.J. Belmore lines the ball to center and Idabel Boyd scores.

The Flyers beat St. Lawrence Central 6-5 to win the Class C title.

Salmon River met Canton for the girls’ Section X Class C-D lacrosse title.

Janya Lazore makes it 1-0 Shamrocks.

Tallis Tarbell goes top shelf for the tally.

Joryan Adams wraps the shot around the defender: 3-0.

Wynter Jock makes it 4-0.

Salmon River beats Canton 18-4.

Thursday’s local scores

Section III baseball

CBA 6, Carthage 5

Cazenovia 7, South Jefferson 3

Bishop Ludden 12, Beaver River 6

Brookfield 2, Belleville Henderson 1

Lyme 3, Hamilton 2

Section X baseball

Salmon River 5, Canton 3

Norwood-Norfolk 6, Madrid-Waddington 4

Heuvelton 9, Lisbon 5

Tupper Lake 4, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Section III softball

Jamesville-DeWitt 18, Indian River 5

Skaneateles 3, South Jefferson 1

West Canada Valley 1, Thousand Islands 0

Sandy Creek 15, Mount Markham 1

Oriskany 7, Sackets Harbor 4

Brookfield 11, Lyme 3

Section X softball

Norwood-Norfolk 6, St. Lawrence Central 5

Girls’ Section III lacrosse

West Genesee 12, Watertown 11

Jamesville-DeWitt 12, Indian River 11

South Jefferson 19, Marcellus 4

Girls’ Section X lacrosse

Salmon River 18, Canton 4

