Advertisement

Joseph J. Glowfeskie, 81, of Henderson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Joseph J. Glowfeskie passed away Wednesday, May 25th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing...
Joseph J. Glowfeskie passed away Wednesday, May 25th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Rome, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Joseph J. Glowfeskie passed away Wednesday, May 25th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Rome, NY. He was 81 years old.

Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 28th at the Queen of Heaven Church, Henderson. Burial will be at the St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Nohle Road, Henderson.

Born June 17, 1940, in Pottsville, PA the son to the late Joseph and Mary Honyara Glowfeskie. Joe was a devoted catholic and loved his country. He served in the United States Navy from 1959 – 1963 at that time he was honorably discharged.

Joe worked for several years at The Resorts Casino and Hotel, Atlantic City, retiring in 2004.

He leaves behind his children, Matthew Glowfeskie, Henderson; Stephen (Jamie) Connors,NJ; Elizabeth (John Geerts) Woytowicz, CA; Robert (Erika) Woytowicz, NC; his good friend Cindy Connors, Henderson; his sister, Patti Schlett, NJ; niece, Patti-Ann Christiansen, 2 nephews, Daniel Huntington, Christian Schlett and 9 grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Reta Christiansen and brother, Albert Glowfeskie.

Joe was a handyman and was referred to by his friends and family as Macgyver. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, a love for animals, but more importantly the love he had for his family and friends will live on. He will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disabled Veterans of America.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Christine V. Chapman, 65, of Watertown
Candles
Duane A. Clookey, 67, of Waddington
The future of healthcare is here: Robot companions for seniors
Meet ElliQ. She tells jokes, plays trivia, and dabbles in exercises.
The future of healthcare is here: Robot companions for seniors
Candles
Claude F. Sprowls, 80, of Pitcairn and formerly of Lisbon

Obituaries

Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton, passed away Friday morning (May 25, 2022)...
Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton
Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Buck Point Road, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at...
Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Lowville
Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at 5 A.M. Linda peacefully entered into eternal rest at Sam Keep...
Linda Armstrong, of Watertown
Frederick J. Henderson, died at home Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Frederick J. Henderson, of Norwood
Barbara Case, superintendent of the General Brown School District, is leaving for another job.
General Brown superintendent leaving for new job