Joseph J. Glowfeskie, 81, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Joseph J. Glowfeskie passed away Wednesday, May 25th at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Rome, NY. He was 81 years old.

Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 28th at the Queen of Heaven Church, Henderson. Burial will be at the St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Nohle Road, Henderson.

Born June 17, 1940, in Pottsville, PA the son to the late Joseph and Mary Honyara Glowfeskie. Joe was a devoted catholic and loved his country. He served in the United States Navy from 1959 – 1963 at that time he was honorably discharged.

Joe worked for several years at The Resorts Casino and Hotel, Atlantic City, retiring in 2004.

He leaves behind his children, Matthew Glowfeskie, Henderson; Stephen (Jamie) Connors,NJ; Elizabeth (John Geerts) Woytowicz, CA; Robert (Erika) Woytowicz, NC; his good friend Cindy Connors, Henderson; his sister, Patti Schlett, NJ; niece, Patti-Ann Christiansen, 2 nephews, Daniel Huntington, Christian Schlett and 9 grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Reta Christiansen and brother, Albert Glowfeskie.

Joe was a handyman and was referred to by his friends and family as Macgyver. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, a love for animals, but more importantly the love he had for his family and friends will live on. He will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disabled Veterans of America.

