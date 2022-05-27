Advertisement

Kick off summer with country music this weekend

Country Kickoff to Summer in Alex Bay
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A variety of local country artists will be featured during the Country Kickoff to Summer in Alexandria Bay this weekend.

Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce executive director Ashley Carolos said admission is free for the two-day event.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

The event will be Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

The bands will perform on Upper James Street. They start at 3 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. each day.

There’s a craft fair at the pavilion from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The weekend will cap off with fireworks at dusk on Sunday.

You can find details at visitalexbay.org

