Linda Armstrong, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - God saw the load getting heavy, and the hill too hard to climb. He gently closed Linda’s eyes and whispered “Peace be Thine”.

Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at 5 A.M. Linda peacefully entered into eternal rest at Sam Keep Home, her residence in Watertown, New York. She was a devoted sister, surrogate mother among the s[iritual children in her church of faith, and was loved by family, friends who knew her well. She was cheerful and had a compassion for people who was down trodden. Linda made many friends at the home where she resided. Because of her congenial personality and bringing sunshine to others, she was voted Resident of the month and is featured in the June 2022 nursing home newsletter. Linda loved to sing and in her former years played the steel drums in a traveling orchestra (Northern Lights) in Canada. Amongst her many God given talents, she was talented in crafting beautiful works of art. The life Linda lived was a testimony to her strong belief. Linda spent many years as a dedicated bible worker for her church and was instrumental in sharing the love of God through diligent bible studies.

Linda Diane Armstrong was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late James and Alice Armstrong. Her early employment was mail carrier for the United Postal Service in Manhattan, New York. She is proceeded in death by her older sisters Geraldine Stewart, Alice Armstrong Jr. She is survived by her sister Janice Hibbler of Watertown, N.Y. brothers, Milton (Doris) Armstrong, Antwerp, N.Y., James (Mary) Armstrong, Fruitland, Maryland, and Brother-in-law William Stewart, Antwerp, N.Y,

Her departure will be deeply mourned by nieces Angelique Perry, Melissa Washington. Amanda Hibbler, Alicia Hibbler, Mikie Armstrong, Sparkle Fleurijean, Patricia Juste, Wanda Johnson. Nephews: Gregory Armstrong, Monty Armstrong, Richard Johnson, Slyvester Armstrong. In addition, Linda has surrogate family who were the dearest to her heart - Janis Williams, Dwyer Williams, Anita Benjamin, Andrew Lopez, Avril Devonish-Pamphile, and a host of relatives and church family.

May God who called our dear sister to her rest, grant us the faith and will to say “that God indeed know best” – The Armstrong Family.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home

