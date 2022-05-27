Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton, passed away Friday morning (May 25, 2022) at home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Mark J. Snell, 73, of DeKalb and formerly of Colton, passed away Friday morning (May 25, 2022) at home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of hospice. As per Mark’s request there will not be any services.

Mark was born in Potsdam, NY on September 18, 1948 in Potsdam, NY, the second to the last child of the late Milton and Kathryn (Frego) Snell. He graduated from Parishville Central School in 1966, and at that point enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served as a Military Police Officer until his discharge in 1970. Upon discharge, he attended SUNY Canton and married Carol Bryant on July 17, 1971 at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher Falls, NY with Rev. Robert Shurtleff officiating.

Mr. Snell devoted his entire working life in sales: working for Malone Electric, Harvester, Syracuse Supply, Snell Equipment, and other farming and heavy equipment companies. He began his own proprietorship as Town and Country Services, based in Colton, NY. Industrious and diligent, Mark had an unmatched tenacity and always enjoyed a challenge.

He enjoyed spending his time deer hunting and fishing with a few good friends, as being in the woods he found great peace and comfort. His number one focus was enjoying the simple moments with his beloved family. Being generous with his time, he adored more than anything being a grandfather, father, husband and brother.

Mark leaves behind the love of his life and wife of over 50 years Carol, daughter Reneé (Roy) Smith of DeKalb Junction, A son, Isaac Snell, DePeyster. Grandchildren: Eli (Courtney Wilson) Smith of Alaska, Grace (Shawn Andrews) Smith of Syracuse, and Jude (Alli Stark) Smith of DeKalb Junction; brothers John Snell of Florida and Colton, Gary (Jane) Snell of Parishville, Steven (Peggy) Snell of Parishville, Joseph “Joe’ (Patty) Snell of Parishville, Nathan “Nate” (Kathy) Snell of Florida and Virginia, and Richard “Rich” (Mary) Snell of Parishville; brother in laws Edward McCarthy of, North Carolina, Ronald Sullivan of Canton, Wayne Bryant of Brasher Falls, Fred Bryant of Brasher Falls, Cris (Aggie Grant) Bryant of Kendrew Corners; sister in laws Kinga Snell of Norwood, Karen (Phil) Davis of Brasher Falls, Elaine (Richard) Travis of Cleveland, OH, and Linda Wells of Syracuse.

He was predeceased by his father and mother in law, Bernard and Catherine (Brothers) Bryant, brother Milton “Phil” Snell, sisters Anne Sullivan and Florence McCarthy, an infant sister Mary Snell, sister in laws Martha Snell and Nancy (Norky) Sweet, and a brother in law James Wells.

The family of Mark Snell would like to extend their gratitude to all the compassionate staff at Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley for their presence and care during a difficult time.

Contributions in Mark’s memory may be given to Ryan’s Wish Foundation c/o Dr. Robert Saidel, PO Box 326; Gouverneur, NY 13642. Condolences, prayers, fond memories, and thoughts can be shared online with the Snell Family online at www.GarnerFH.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.