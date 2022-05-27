Advertisement

Massena committee wants help choosing DRI projects

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena village officials are looking for community feedback on how to spend millions of dollars from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The village was awarded $10 million from the state last year for projects to help revitalize downtown Massena.

The local planning committee Thursday night laid out 11 projects it’s identified so far.

The committee wants the community to fill out a questionnaire so it can gauge the level of support for each project.

That’s available on the Massena DRI project’s website until Thursday, June 2.

