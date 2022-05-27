Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Lowville

Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Buck Point Road, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael S. Russell, Sr., 77, of Buck Point Road, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ella; two children, Sheila B. Russell-Wright and her husband, Matthew of Lockport, NY; Michael S. Russell, Jr. of Wilson, NY; five grandchildren, Matthew D. (Samantha) Wright, Hannah M. Wright, Shane M. K. Russell, Shannon Russell, and Brittany Russell; one great-granddaughter, Willow Jade Wright; his siblings, Thomas (Patricia) Russell of Albion; Linda Savakinas of Lockport; Patricia Chiodo of Niagara Falls; Cathy Russell Tice (Mike) of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Ann and Richard LaGrange; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Janice Russell; Wayne T. and Trish Russell; and by a brother-in-law, Bob Savakinas.

Michael was born on October 19, 1944 in Lockport, NY, a son of the late George and Jeanette Kenyon Russell. He attended school in Lockport. On January 16, 1965, he married Ella M. Schank at the Clinton Street Methodist Church in Lockport. Michael worked for Pepsi-Cola in North Tonawanda before going to work for General Motors in Lockport, where he worked for 30 years, until his retirement in 1998.

Michael loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and his motorcycles. Michael may have grown up in Lockport, but his heart was in the Adirondack Mountains. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He made discussions interesting.

Calling hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to DaVita Dialysis Unit, 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

