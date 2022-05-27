Advertisement

Officials: 4 dead, 2 hurt in Pennsylvania home explosion

Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed in a press conference that the explosion occurred Thursday just after 8 p.m. in Pottstown, about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Two other people were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

It is not immediately known what caused the explosion.

Police have not yet named those who were killed or injured in the explosion.

No additional details have been released.

