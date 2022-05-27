Advertisement

Showers and thunderstorms possible Friday

By Kris Hudson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few showers will move into tonight.

Friday morning we will start out mild with some rain showers. By the afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s with more showers and thunderstorms possible. Between the hours of 3 PM and 6 PM Friday afternoon we will see a low end chance for a few thunderstorms to be strong to severe. Any storm that does become severe the main threat will be strong to damaging winds.

Rain showers will last into Saturday with highs staying in the upper 60s. The important thing to note is rain will not last all day long Friday or Saturday so there will be times that will be okay to spend outside.

By Sunday an area of high pressure will build in and that will set the stage for or next stretch of dry and hot weather. Highs Sunday will make it into the mid to upper 70s.

Monday through most of next week we will remain dry with highs getting into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Lewis County accident
Ryan Joanette
Man accused of beating victim with baseball bat
Watertown police are looking for a man -- shown here in a surveillance photo -- who might have...
Police ask for help in drug store theft
Bad Apple Garage
New restaurant offers side of sarcasm with food
Homeowner Jeff Scott and Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper examine a suspicious object Scott...
Well, it COULD have been a cannonball ...

Latest News

New VA clinic in Watertown promises new, better services WWNY
New VA clinic in Watertown promises new, better services WWNY
Troopers helping troops get $20,000 donation WWNY
Troopers helping troops get $20,000 donation WWNY
Massive effort mounted to rescue stranded kayaker WWNY
‘Career Jam’ draws hundreds to Watertown WWNY