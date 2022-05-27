Showers and thunderstorms possible Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few showers will move into tonight.

Friday morning we will start out mild with some rain showers. By the afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s with more showers and thunderstorms possible. Between the hours of 3 PM and 6 PM Friday afternoon we will see a low end chance for a few thunderstorms to be strong to severe. Any storm that does become severe the main threat will be strong to damaging winds.

Rain showers will last into Saturday with highs staying in the upper 60s. The important thing to note is rain will not last all day long Friday or Saturday so there will be times that will be okay to spend outside.

By Sunday an area of high pressure will build in and that will set the stage for or next stretch of dry and hot weather. Highs Sunday will make it into the mid to upper 70s.

Monday through most of next week we will remain dry with highs getting into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.