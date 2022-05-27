The sinking of the ‘Empress’: a tragedy of ‘Titanic’ proportions

For this history lesson, Emily Griffin takes us downstream to near Quebec City, where a tragedy similar to the Titanic took place in the St. Lawrence River 108 years ago.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s May 28, 1914, just two years after the sinking of the Titanic, when 1,477 people board The Empress of Ireland -- a cruise ship known for its speed and comforts.

They’re headed from Quebec City to Liverpool, England.

On board is Captain Henry George Kendall, his cabin and crew, 170 members of the Salvation Army, an orchestra, and your everyday passengers, ready for a trip.

Everyone settles in that night, but just before 2 a.m. an officer on the Empress detects a ship ahead.

It’s the Storstad, a coal ship headed to Montreal, captained by Thomas Anderson.

Both ships stop in their tracks. The St. Lawrence is narrow, but they plan to pass parallel to one another without issue.

Until a thick fog sets in.

The Storstad is pulled by a current and nobody can see the Empress through the fog.

The two collide, ripping a hole in the Empress and capsizing it within 10 minutes, sinking it in 14.

Of the 1,477 people aboard the Empress, 1012 die. The Storstad is heavily damaged but continues its trek to Montreal.

The Empress had enough lifeboats to save everyone, but it sunk so quickly there was no time to deploy them.

Responders in Rimouski, Canada cared for the survivors and now keep a museum honoring the tragedy.

The Empress itself still sits at the bottom of the St. Lawrence, marked by a simple buoy.

Information for this report from CBC News, the Library and Archives of Canada, and the Pointe-au-Pere Maritime Historic Museum, which houses the artifacts and stories from The Empress.

