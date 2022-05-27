SPCA: a lot of kittens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s definitely kitten season at the Jefferson County SPCA.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the shelter gets calls daily about litters people have found.

“They’re coming in constantly,” she said.

There are also 15 dogs ready for adoption.

You can stop by the shelter to check them out. You can also check them out at jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-782-3260.

