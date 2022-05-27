TV Dinner: Escabeche
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Escabeche is Spanish for pickled. It’s also the name of a dish that can be served chilled for hot days.
Chef Chris Manning says you can also serve it hot, if you like.
Either way, it’s great for that potluck get-together.
Escabeche
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium red onion, sliced
- 2 medium poblano peppers, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 carrot, thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, sliced
- 2 ribs celery, sliced
- 1 tablespoon capers
- 5-6 slices pickled jalapeño peppers
- 3 tablespoons chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 1 dash hot sauce
Add oil, onion, both kinds of pepper, carrot, garlic, and celery to a small saucepan on medium-low heat. Sauté until onions begin to wilt. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer 2-3 minutes.
Spoon over sautéed chicken, pork, shrimp, or fish. Chill for 4 hours and serve with lemon.
