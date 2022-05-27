TV Dinner: Escabeche

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Escabeche is Spanish for pickled. It’s also the name of a dish that can be served chilled for hot days.

Chef Chris Manning says you can also serve it hot, if you like.

Either way, it’s great for that potluck get-together.

Escabeche

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 medium red onion, sliced

- 2 medium poblano peppers, sliced

- 1 red bell pepper, sliced

- 1 carrot, thinly sliced

- 4 cloves garlic, sliced

- 2 ribs celery, sliced

- 1 tablespoon capers

- 5-6 slices pickled jalapeño peppers

- 3 tablespoons chicken broth

- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

- 1 tablespoon ketchup

- 1 dash hot sauce

Add oil, onion, both kinds of pepper, carrot, garlic, and celery to a small saucepan on medium-low heat. Sauté until onions begin to wilt. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer 2-3 minutes.

Spoon over sautéed chicken, pork, shrimp, or fish. Chill for 4 hours and serve with lemon.

