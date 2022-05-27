Umbrellas today, sunglasses by tomorrow afternoon

(WWNY) - It will be a humid, rainy day.

Rain will be off and on. As the humidity builds there’s a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon, along with heavy downpours and heavy winds.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Rain continues off and on overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s, thanks to a cold front that moves through.

There could be some lingering rain Saturday morning, but skies will clear heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s each day.

It will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.