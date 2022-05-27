Watertown pipe burst: ‘I was worried about the road collapsing’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Repairs continued Friday afternoon at the scene of a water pipe break in Watertown.

The break - at the intersection of Bradley and Burdick streets around 8:30 Friday morning - flooded the intersection for a time.

“I was worried about the road collapsing,” said Anthony Doldo, Jefferson County legislator and owner of “The General Store” and “Tiny Bubbles” car wash, two businesses adjacent to the break.

Doldo says he shut off his water immediately so it wouldn’t be contaminated, but crews were able to restore his service in about an hour.

“We couldn’t use the bathrooms for about an hour until the water came back up,” he said.

The burst did cause some water problems to nearby streets but neighbors we spoke with say they never lost water completely.

Doldo says he was told it was an old transient pipe that gave out, with the city having to call in a specialty contractor to make the change.

To help fix some of the old pipes, the city has allocated more than $6 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds for future water main projects.

As a county legislator, Doldo says he appreciates the city’s efforts.

“There never is enough money to fix everything, but I think they are doing a pretty good job now and they plan on doing more work with it. It’s very important, the water, the sewer - it’s our infrastructure,” he said.

A representative from the city’s water department says repairs could take most of the day and possibly into the night.

And they say if your water is still mis-colored, only run cold water so sediment does not get into the hot water tank, causing further damage.

