Carlton Roderick Kerr, 90, of Oswegatchie

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Carlton Roderick Kerr, age 90, of Oswegatchie, passed away on May 27, 2022 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

There will be calling hours for Carlton on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake, with a celebration of his life to follow at 7:00 p.m. A burial at Woodland Cemetery will be at a later date. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Carlton was born on May 6, 1932 in Heuvelton, NY to the late Charles and Leta (Paro) Kerr. He attended Oswegatchie High School. On July 7, 1955, he married Eva Hubbard at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church. He worked as a Laborer for the Newton Falls Paper Mill and had previously worked at J&L Steel; he worked construction for many years, working for North East and Tim Bella and he also logged for many years. In his spare time, Carlton enjoyed fishing and was always puttering on stuff.

Surviving is his wife, Eva; a daughter, Teresa Kerr of Oswegatchie; three sons, Carlton C. “Cheyenne” Kerr and his companion, Carlene Dowling of Oswegatchie, Michael Kerr and his companion Gigi Hayden of Oswegatchie and Ronald Kerr and his companion, Marlene Farnsworth of Star Lake; a brother, Gaylord Kerr of Oswegatchie; grandchildren, Heather Tuttle, Crystal Kerr, Darren Kerr, Dustin Kerr, Denise Kerr; great grandchildren, Michael Luther, Alysa Tuttle, Alana Luther, Noah Luther, Connor Mantle, Danielle Stevens, Miranda Fuller, Brandon Fuller and Mathew Kerr, Izaick Kerr, Milena Kerr, Mikaela Kerr, Olivia Kerr, Nolan Kerr, Noani “Sassy” Kerr, Raven Kerr and Luna Kerr; three great-great grandchildren, many step grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Carlton is predeceased by a brother, Brent Kerr and three sisters, Patricia Klock, Sandra Arquette and Lolalane Harper.

Donations may be made in Carlton’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676

