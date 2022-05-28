Dorean W. Nier, 91, of LaFargeville, NY, passed away at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dorean W. Nier, 91, of LaFargeville, NY, passed away at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.

She was born on December 6, 1930, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Leo and Clara (Hines) Seymour.

She married Howard Nier Sr. on May 12, 1952 and the couple resided in LaFargeville. She and her husband worked for various farms as well as the Frink Farm in Sackets Harbor for over 20 years. While working on the farm she also worked at Bomax and Mill Creek Restaurant as a waitress.

Dorean loved to be in the sun, cooking, baking, cleaning, playing shuffle board, and she and her husband played for Bachner’s Shuffle Board Team in Sackets Harbor. She especially enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren, family, and friends.

Among her survivors are six children, Gary Nier and his companion, JoJo McVey, Liverpool, NY, Jane (David) Hess, Sackets Harbor, NY, Belinda Nier and her companion James Cole, SC, Howard (Sue) Nier Jr., SC, Darlene Nier, LaFargeville, NY and Michael Nier and his companion Kris Pickett, Watertown, NY; a step son, Wayne Nier, OH; a daughter-in-law, Diane Nier, Sackets Harbor; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; five sibling, John, Manford, Robert and Beverly Seymour and Betty (Fred) Angus.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Howard Nier Sr. on May 31, 1996, her daughter, Diana DeMar, a step son Ronald Nier; a sister, Valerie Fitzgerald and three brothers, Don, Frank and Vernel Seymour.

Calling hours will be held from Noon to 2p.m. on Thursday, June 2nd at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralome.com

