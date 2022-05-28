Advertisement

Friday Sports: A rainy day on the links for the Section 10 Golf Championship

By Mel Busler
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The best golfers Section 10 has to offer were on the links Friday in Canton.

The two-day Section 10 Golf championship got underway with the team championship and first-round cut to make New York State competition.

Despite the sometimes heavy rain and wind, 26 golfers prevailed in Day 1, advancing to the medalist round on Saturday.

Following their unbeaten regular-season title, the Canton Golden Bears won the Section X team championship, with a score of 418, 12 strokes ahead of second-place Potsdam.

Ogdensburg was third, followed by Malone, Salmon River, Massena and Norwood-Norfolk.

For the first time in more than a decade, Section 10 had a girl qualify for state-level competition.

Canton eighth grader Eliza Creurer made the cut to advance.

On the boys’ side, 26 golfers made the first day’s cut of 92, and will return Saturday to vie for one of Section 10’s nine state-level openings, based on their two-day total.

The top 10 after Day 1:

Tyler Berkman of Potsdam in first with a 74.

Ian VanWagner of Potsdam and Ryan Jones of Canton are 2nd with a 77.

Evan Collette of Salmon River 3rd with a 78.

In 4th, Sam Sieminski of Canton, Colin Patterson of Massena, who was also the league MVP, John O’Neil of Canton, Matt Daniels of Clifton Fine all tied at 79

One shot behind them is Jace Dutch of Norwood Norfolk with an 80.

Ethan Bouchard of OFA fired an 81.

