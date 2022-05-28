Grape Blossom Festival brings people to the winery to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - As celebrations across the North Country roll on this weekend, one winery is taking advantage of the holiday to help celebrate the region’s agriculture.

The 18th annual Grape Blossom Festival was in full effect Saturday afternoon at The Thousand Islands Winery in Alexandria Bay. The event was free to the public.

Visitors got a chance to enjoy live music, local craft vendors, and of course a bottle of red and a bottle of white.

“It’s our 18th year of the Grape Blossom Festival, and the whole reason for it is we are celebrating our local agriculture. We’ve got the baby grapes are now coming up, the vines are all blooming, and the season is really just kicking off. So this is our first summer event, so we are super excited to get it going,” said Stephen Conaway, President of the Thousand Islands Winery.

Conaway says it was great to see everyone out having a good time at the festival. Last year’s attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.