Advertisement

Grape Blossom Festival brings people to the winery to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend

As celebrations across the North Country roll on this weekend, one winery is taking advantage...
As celebrations across the North Country roll on this weekend, one winery is taking advantage of the holiday to help celebrate the region’s agriculture.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - As celebrations across the North Country roll on this weekend, one winery is taking advantage of the holiday to help celebrate the region’s agriculture.

The 18th annual Grape Blossom Festival was in full effect Saturday afternoon at The Thousand Islands Winery in Alexandria Bay. The event was free to the public.

Visitors got a chance to enjoy live music, local craft vendors, and of course a bottle of red and a bottle of white.

“It’s our 18th year of the Grape Blossom Festival, and the whole reason for it is we are celebrating our local agriculture. We’ve got the baby grapes are now coming up, the vines are all blooming, and the season is really just kicking off. So this is our first summer event, so we are super excited to get it going,” said Stephen Conaway, President of the Thousand Islands Winery.

Conaway says it was great to see everyone out having a good time at the festival. Last year’s attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbara Case, superintendent of the General Brown School District, is leaving for another job.
General Brown superintendent leaving for new job
As the number of unhoused rose in parts of the North Country, West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto...
West Carthage Mayor pens letter addressing a new use for a closed prison
Emergency crews were called to the location where Joanne’s Sewing Headquarters used to stand...
Another fire at Felts Mills sewing shop one month after ‘suspicious’ fire
Crews work Friday afternoon to repair a water pipe break at the intersection of Bradley and...
Watertown pipe burst: ‘I was worried about the road collapsing’
Ryan Joanette
Papers: baseball bat beater said ‘I have to kill you’

Latest News

A Watertown house up for auction will help benefit a local non-profit organization.
Watertown house auction benefits future transitional home
Diving right in - The Thompson Park Pool is open for the year.
Thompson Park Pool opens for the season
Fans enjoy the musical groups LOCASH and Parmalee at 2019 Mountainfest on Fort Drum.
Mountainfest set to return this summer, features country music lineup
The best golfers Section 10 has to offer were on the links Friday in Canton.
Friday Sports: A rainy day on the links for the Section 10 Golf Championship