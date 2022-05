SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John R. “Jack” Bell, age 81, who passed away on February 13, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, there will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Spragueville Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

