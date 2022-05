GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Young, age 79, of Gouverneur, who passed away on November 21, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, there will be a graveside service on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

