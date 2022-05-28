Judy M. (Alteri) LaJuett, 75, of Calcium, passed away May 26, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Judy M. (Alteri) LaJuett, 75, of Calcium, passed away May 26, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Judy was born on March 10, 1947, in Watertown, daughter of Louis and Rose (Crescenzi) Alteri. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1965 and attended Jefferson Community College. On September 2, 1966, she married Dennis L. LaJuett in Watertown.

Judy was a receptionist for Northland Electric Motors in Watertown for thirty years, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending all her free time with her family, especially the family Christmas gatherings. She also loved to ride along Lake Ontario with a stop at Wilson’s Bay.

Judy was a devoted wife and mother, spending fifty-five years with her husband, taking care of their children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed any time she could spend with her grandchildren. Judy was a kind, beautiful soul who enriched the lives of anyone she met.

Surviving besides her loving husband Denny are two sons, Randy and Debbie, Watertown, Dennis and his fiancé, Meghan Moses, Watertown. Additionally, there are six grandchildren, Joshua and Ashland, Virginia, Tyler and his fiancé, Stephanie, Calcium, Leah, St. Pete’s, FL, and Logan, Watertown, Jordan Moses, Watertown, and Devin Neddo, Heiskell, TN and a great granddaughter, Adalynn Grace, Virginia, great grandson Bentley, Calcium, and great grandson, Jayson, Watertown. A brother, Donald Alteri, Watertown, and brother and sister in-laws, Linda and Robert Flake, Calcium, Harold LaJuett, Watertown, Dale and Kathy LaJuett, LaFargeville, Renee and Larry Pringle, Watertown, Lori and Lenny Coburn, Adams, and Tammy and Tim Queior, Dexter, along with a plethora of nieces and nephews. Her parents, a brother, Lello (Budjo) Alteri and sister-in-laws June Alteri and Kay Alteri, died before her.

Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at the VFW in Watertown, New York.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.