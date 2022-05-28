Advertisement

Mountainfest set to return this summer, features country music lineup

Fans enjoy the musical groups LOCASH and Parmalee at 2019 Mountainfest on Fort Drum.
Fans enjoy the musical groups LOCASH and Parmalee at 2019 Mountainfest on Fort Drum.
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Mountainfest is returning to Fort Drum this summer and has country music stars lined up to perform.

Country singers Justin Moore and Lauren Alaina will perform at this year’s festival.

The event is scheduled for August 31st on Fort Drum.

It’s free and open to the public, and will feature military equipment displays, games for kids, food and drink concessions, and a car show along with the concert.

