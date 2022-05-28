Thompson Park Pool opens for the season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Diving right in - The Thompson Park Pool is open for the year.

Usually, Watertown pools open later in the season, but the City of Watertown Parks and Recreation Department is testing the waters, letting people in starting this Memorial Day Weekend.

A wet and chilly morning didn’t stop some from coming to the pool Saturday afternoon as the sun came out. Though the water was still a little chilly, it gave swimmers the chance to cool off while the sun was beating down.

Alteri Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds is set to open on Tuesday, June 28th.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.