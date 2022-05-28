Watertown house auction benefits future transitional home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown house up for auction will help benefit a local non-profit organization.

The house at 461 Portage Street in Watertown was up for auction on Saturday. Greater Future Development was selling it.

The company’s executive assistant says about half of the profits will go towards developing the promised house, which will be a transitional home in Watertown for women and children who need a place to go.

“We anticipate to have this housing women and children for, possibly a 60 to 90 day transition period. Since we really don’t have many housing programs in Jefferson County or Watertown in general, that’s our main focus, to get that up and running first,” said Destany Payment, Executive Assistant for Greater Future Development.

The 1,098 square-foot house includes two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It went for $119,000 at the auction Sunday. Again, about half of that will go towards developing the promised house.

