Blessing of the Fleet takes place on the St. Lawrence Sunday
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Sunday’s warm weather made for a great day to take the boat out on the St. Lawrence River.
And it was a North Country, summer kick-off tradition. Sunday was the blessing of the fleet in Alexandria Bay.
People took their boats out on the river to be blessed for a safe boating season.
You could see the priest standing on the boat blessing other boats as they cruise by.
