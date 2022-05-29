Advertisement

Blessing of the Fleet takes place on the St. Lawrence Sunday

Sunday’s warm weather made for a great day to take the boat out on the St. Lawrence River.
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Sunday’s warm weather made for a great day to take the boat out on the St. Lawrence River.

And it was a North Country, summer kick-off tradition. Sunday was the blessing of the fleet in Alexandria Bay.

People took their boats out on the river to be blessed for a safe boating season.

You could see the priest standing on the boat blessing other boats as they cruise by.

